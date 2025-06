Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has decided not to attend the NATO summit scheduled for this week in the Netherlands.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the decision in a note to reporters on Sunday.Kang said Lee had actively considered attending the NATO summit despite an array of domestic affairs that had piled up.But she said the president concluded that his attendance was not viable in light of pressing domestic challenges and the growing uncertainties stemming from developments in the Middle East.Kang said the potential participation of other government officials will be discussed in consultation with NATO.