Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a lunch meeting with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties on Sunday at his official residence.In the lunch meeting, Lee urged opposition lawmakers to give Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok a chance to address controversies about him at his parliamentary confirmation hearing.Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs, said in a related briefing that Lee did so after the opposition leadership raised serious concerns about the nominee.Woo said that in the meeting that lasted more than 100 minutes, Lee also updated party leaders on the results of his recent visit to Canada to attend the G7 summit.A presidential official said that while the meeting did not focus on any specific policy matters or produce formal agreements, it laid the groundwork for candid dialogue.