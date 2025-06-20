Exports Rise 8.3% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose more than eight percent in the first 20 days of June.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 38-point-seven billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up eight-point-three percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose 12-point-two percent, with the number of working days decreasing by a half day to 14 days.The rise was led by growth in semiconductors, the nation’s major export item, with shipments increasing 21-point-eight percent from a year earlier to eight-point-nine billion dollars.Auto shipments increased nine-point-two percent during the period, thanks to a rise in auto exports to Canada and the European Union.Exports to the United States and the European Union increased four-point-three percent and 23-point-five percent, respectively, while shipments to China decreased one percent.Imports increased five-point-three percent year-on-year to 36-point-one billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of two-point-six billion dollars.