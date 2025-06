Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has requested the recusal of a Seoul Central District Court judge who is handling the latest case brought against him by a special counsel, and has also asked that the case be reassigned to a different court.Kim’s legal team filed the request on Monday, arguing that the court’s 34th Criminal Division and presiding Judge Han Sung-jin are intent on detaining people and conducting expedited trials with no regard for fairness.The request was made just hours before a scheduled hearing to determine whether to issue a new detention warrant, after special counsel Cho Eun-suk brought additional charges against Kim last week.Cho indicted Kim on new charges in relation to the martial law case — instigating the destruction of evidence and obstruction of the performance of official duties.The detention warrant hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.