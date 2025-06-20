Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee, Malaysian Prime Minister Agree to Expand Cooperation

Written: 2025-06-23 11:48:33Updated: 2025-06-23 16:05:45

Lee, Malaysian Prime Minister Agree to Expand Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung spoke over the phone with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing that in the phone call on Monday morning, Anwar congratulated the South Korean leader on his election and Lee expressed his appreciation. 

Kang said the two leaders agreed to work closely together to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. 

President Lee pledged to further advance their friendly and cooperative relations based on the trust and friendship the two nations have built over more than half a century, noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The two leaders agreed to work together to expand mutually beneficial and substantive cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure, digital transformation and the defense industry, with the goal of concluding a bilateral free trade agreement before the end of this year. 

They also agreed to strengthen international cooperation to advance ties between South Korea and members of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and to address regional and global challenges, as Malaysia is this year’s ASEAN chair and South Korea is this year’s APEC chair.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >