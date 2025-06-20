Menu Content

New Trade Minister: Difficult to Predict whether US Will Extend Reprieve on Reciprocal Tariffs

Written: 2025-06-23 13:39:41Updated: 2025-06-23 15:23:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said it is difficult to predict whether U.S. President Donald Trump will extend the current reprieve on reciprocal tariffs, which remains in place until July 8.

Yeo, who landed at Washington’s Dulles International Airport on Sunday for bilateral trade negotiations, said ahead of Monday’s ministerial meeting that he is open to all possibilities.

Mentioning that the Lee Jae Myung administration has decided to elevate the rank of its chief working-level envoy as part of efforts to expand the negotiation system, Yeo said he intends to let the U.S. know that South Korea is prepared for constructive talks.

The minister said uncertainties such as the recent U.S. strikes on Iran, budget legislation procedures in the U.S. Congress, and the U.S. financial market situation could influence whether the two countries wrap up negotiations before July.

Yeo then pledged to remain alert to all possibilities amid the uncertainties, while seeking practical solutions that favor South Korea’s national interests during the talks.
