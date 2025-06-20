Lee Announces 11 Cabinet Minister Picks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has announced the names of eleven Cabinet minister nominees.According to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik on Monday, Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), who is serving his fifth term in office, was nominated to the defense minister post, while former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Cho Hyun was tapped as foreign minister.President Lee nominated five-term DP Rep. Chung Dong-young as his unification minister and picked Bae Kyung-hoon, head of LG AI research, as his science minister; while Kwon Oh-eul, a former conservative lawmaker and deputy of the Parliamentarian Society, was named veterans minister.Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung was retained, while three-term DP Rep. Kim Sung-whan was picked as environment minister and Kim Young-hoon, former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, is the labor minister nominee.Two-term DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo was named gender equality minister, with three-term DP Rep. Chun Jae-soo tapped to serve as oceans minister and former Naver CEO Han Seong-sook as minister of small and midsize enterprises.Yoon Chang-yul, chief of LG’s global strategy center, who had previously served as vice minister of government policy coordination, was selected as Lee’s first minister of the office for government policy coordination.