Committee Adopts Confirmation Hearing Report for NIS Director Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee has adopted the confirmation hearing report for Lee Jong-seok, who was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung to head the National Intelligence Service.The report, adopted Monday, is the first confirmation hearing report that parliament has adopted under the current administration, after the rival political parties vetted the nominee on Thursday by asking him about his positions on national security and North Korea.The ruling Democratic Party concluded that Lee Jong-seok, a former unification minister within the liberal Roh Moo-hyun government, possesses a specialized understanding of inter-Korean issues and good capabilities.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) raised concerns, alleging that he held pro-North Korea views.But the PPP said it cooperated with the adoption of the report to avoid leaving the intelligence chief’s position vacant amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.The standing committee’s initial plans to adopt the report Friday fell through because of the PPP’s opposition.