Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team led by prosecutor Min Joong-ki is being structured into eight investigative units as it prepares to launch a full-scale probe into allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.According to an official from the team on Monday, each unit will be made up of five prosecutors and several other investigators and will handle two cases.Min has requested 40 prosecutors, of whom eight will be senior prosecutors.The special prosecutor reportedly intends to seek investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, as stipulated by law.With the team mandated to investigate 16 allegations against the former first lady, it is expected to devise a detailed investigation plan once all the requested personnel are dispatched.