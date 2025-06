Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for an emergency response system across the presidential office and all ministries amid escalating tensions in the Middle East since the U.S. began its airstrikes on Iran.Speaking at a meeting with senior aides on Monday, he emphasized the urgent need to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in the region.Lee also warned of mounting instability in financial markets, calling for swift action to manage economic uncertainty and inflation, particularly in light of potential oil price hikes.He added that the government is open to incorporating additional measures into the supplementary budget presented last week to address potential fallout from the crisis.