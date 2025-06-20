PPP Ramps Up Pressure on PM Nominee Kim Min-seok ahead of Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, urging him to step down just a day before his confirmation hearing.Party spokesperson Choi Soo-jin on Monday raised concerns over financial irregularities, including Kim’s reported expenditures over the past five years of 800 million won, roughly 580-thousand U.S. dollars, significantly more than his declared income.Separately, a group of PPP lawmakers highlighted allegations of favoritism toward Kim’s children, citing his son’s high school legislative activities and an internship at the University of Hong Kong as potential abuses of privilege.They also raised questions about unexplained large cash deposits into his children’s bank accounts after the 2020 general election.The party compared the situation to that of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk under the Moon Jae-in administration, who resigned after just 35 days in office amid mounting controversy over his family’s affairs.PPP lawmaker Joo Jin-woo also introduced a bill to revise the Political Funds Act, aiming to tighten oversight of fundraising at political book events, which Kim is suspected of using to collect unreported income.