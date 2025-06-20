Court Postpones Ex-Defense Minister’s Detention Warrant Hearing to Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The court has decided to postpone proceedings to decide whether to grant an additional detention warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.The Seoul Central District Court’s 34th Criminal Division started a hearing on Monday to decide the matter but pushed it back to 10 a.m. Wednesday.The court said it made the decision considering various circumstances and strong protests from Kim’s side over the additional charges added to his case by Cho Eun-suk, the special counsel who is investigating insurrection allegations related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law bid.Despite Kim’s absence from the day’s proceedings, the court said it is still considering whether to dismiss a request filed by his legal team to recuse the entire bench of the Seoul Central District Court’s 34th Criminal Division.However, it said the process of examining the detention warrant request will continue as it is the main focus of the hearing.