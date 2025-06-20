Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Leader Urges Bipartisan Support for PM Nominee, Supplementary Budget

Written: 2025-06-23 16:53:01Updated: 2025-06-23 18:34:39

DP Leader Urges Bipartisan Support for PM Nominee, Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Byung-kee, interim leader and floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, has urged the opposition People Power Party to support the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, stressing that the country cannot afford political obstruction.

Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Kim Byung-kee called for bipartisan cooperation to swiftly approve the nominee, citing the need for strong leadership amid domestic instability and rising tensions in the Middle East.

He emphasized that now is a “golden time” for an economic recovery, saying the KOSPI has surpassed three-thousand points since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and “people are gradually regaining hope.”

He also urged the prompt passage of a 30 trillion won supplementary budget designed to ease economic burdens facing households, and proposed starting a plenary session of the National Assembly this week to begin discussions.

That’s worth about 21-point-six billion U.S. dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >