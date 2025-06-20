Kim Byung-kee, interim leader and floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, has urged the opposition People Power Party to support the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, stressing that the country cannot afford political obstruction.
Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Kim Byung-kee called for bipartisan cooperation to swiftly approve the nominee, citing the need for strong leadership amid domestic instability and rising tensions in the Middle East.
He emphasized that now is a “golden time” for an economic recovery, saying the KOSPI has surpassed three-thousand points since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and “people are gradually regaining hope.”
He also urged the prompt passage of a 30 trillion won supplementary budget designed to ease economic burdens facing households, and proposed starting a plenary session of the National Assembly this week to begin discussions.
That’s worth about 21-point-six billion U.S. dollars.