Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Byung-kee, interim leader and floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, has urged the opposition People Power Party to support the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, stressing that the country cannot afford political obstruction.Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Kim Byung-kee called for bipartisan cooperation to swiftly approve the nominee, citing the need for strong leadership amid domestic instability and rising tensions in the Middle East.He emphasized that now is a “golden time” for an economic recovery, saying the KOSPI has surpassed three-thousand points since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and “people are gradually regaining hope.”He also urged the prompt passage of a 30 trillion won supplementary budget designed to ease economic burdens facing households, and proposed starting a plenary session of the National Assembly this week to begin discussions.That’s worth about 21-point-six billion U.S. dollars.