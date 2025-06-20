Politics Gov’t, Ruling Party to Discuss Response to Middle East Crisis

The government and the ruling party will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to respond to the Middle East crisis.



An official from the ruling Democratic Party said an emergency security inspection meeting will be held at the National Assembly at 3 p.m. tomorrow to assess the impact of Israel’s conflict on South Korea’s security and economy.



The second deputy director of the National Security Office and members of the ruling party’s Supreme Council are also expected to take part.



The National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee is also slated to be briefed on the situation in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine and Northeast Asia by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) on Thursday.



Park Sun-won, secretary of the ruling party’s intelligence committee, told reporters there will be many questions about current issues and an intelligence report from Lee Jong-seok, the new head of the NIS.



Earlier, Wi Sung-rak, the head of the National Security Office, said protecting the lives of South Koreans and keeping them safe is the most important task at hand.