Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac will travel to the Netherlands to attend the NATO summit on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung disclosed in a written briefing on Monday that as the president’s representative, Wi will be attending the NATO gathering in The Hague on Tuesday and Wednesday.The top office said it will announce details of Wi’s trip once they are finalized.On Sunday, the presidential office announced that Lee had actively considered attending the NATO summit despite a pile-up of pressing state affairs, but ultimately decided not to attend in light of pressing domestic challenges and the growing uncertainties stemming from developments in the Middle East.