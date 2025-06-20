Military Prosecutors Press More Charges against Generals Involved in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Military prosecutors have pressed more charges against former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung and former Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.In a notice to the press on Monday, the independent counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 martial law incident informed reporters about the additional indictments.The military prosecutors made the move after consulting with the special counsel team.Yeo, who is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission(NEC) and ordering the arrest of key figures on December 3, was also indicted on perjury charges.He is suspected of giving false testimony at Yoon’s impeachment trial and at the military court where he testified about the martial law troops’ forced entrance into the election watchdog.Moon, who is accused of ordering the deployment of troops to the NEC, was also indicted on charges of leaking military intelligence and violating the Personal Information Protection Act.