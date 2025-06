Photo : YONHAP News

Police decided to transfer its investigation of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged order to prevent law enforcement from arresting him over martial law to a special prosecutor team.An official from the police said on Monday that related parties have agreed on special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok continuing the probe.The transfer is expected to be completed by Thursday.Police previously summoned Yoon three times, which he defied.While a special team under the police that had been conducting the probe following martial law will in effect be dissolved, 31 investigators have been assigned to join Cho's team starting Thursday.Cases for former Presidential Security Service(PSS) Chief Park Chong-jun, former Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon and other secret service officials on suspicion of obstructing Yoon's arrest attempt in January will also be taken over by Cho's team.