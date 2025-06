Photo : YONHAP News

The independent counsel probing former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law incident is taking over Yoon's criminal case from the prosecution.Deputy independent counsel Park Eok-su on Monday joined the eighth hearing in Yoon’s insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.The independent counsel took over the jurisdiction of the case Thursday last week.Deputy independent counsel Park during Monday's hearing requested the court's swift deliberation of the case, citing concerns of delayed justice.During the hearing, Yoon’s defense counsel argued that the special prosecution against the client is unconstitutional.