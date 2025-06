Photo : YONHAP News

AFP says Israel has carried out a strike on Iran’s Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, located in Qom province.AFP quoted Iran's Tasnim News Agency on Monday as saying that “the aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again.”The Associated Press also reported the new attack against the Fordow nuclear site, quoting Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.The latest strike comes a day after the U.S. dropped 12 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) - also known as "bunker buster" bombs - on the Fordow plant, mobilizing six B-2 bombers.