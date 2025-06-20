Trump: Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is in effect and warned both sides not to violate their agreement.In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, Trump said the ceasefire that the two sides agreed to the previous day is now in effect, and added, “PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”Twelve hours earlier, he posted that the two sides had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, and that the war would end.He said officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world.He added that during each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful.Trump continued that on the assumption that everything works as it should, he would like to congratulate both countries on having the courage and intelligence to end what he called the 12-day war.