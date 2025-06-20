Lee, Indonesian President Discuss Strengthening Special Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto spoke on the phone Monday and discussed ways to further develop the special strategic partnership between the two nations.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing on Monday that the Indonesian president congratulated Lee on his election and expressed hopes of close cooperation to deepen bilateral relations, calling South Korea an old friend and strategic partner.Lee said the South Korean government places great importance on its ties with Indonesia, a key partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening strategic cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and investment, advanced future industries, and the defense and arms industries.During the conversation, Lee invited Prabowo to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set to take place in October in South Korea’s Gyeongju.The two leaders also agreed to maintain close communication to advance bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace and stability.