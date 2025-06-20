N. Korean Leader Presides over Key Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly presided over a key party meeting to review the implementation of state policies in the first half of the year and discuss a policy direction for the second half.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the North convened the 12th plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party from Saturday to Monday.The KCNA said the meeting’s aim was to conduct an interim review of the implementation of major state policies for this year, to reaffirm the policy direction for the second half, and to discuss ways to expand and deepen short-, intermediate- and long-term plans for the economy.The report said Kim delivered an important speech at the meeting, but did not elaborate further.The KCNA said Kim’s speech and the decisions adopted at the meeting will be published in intraparty documents, which will be distributed to party organizations at all levels.