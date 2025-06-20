Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Presides over Key Party Meeting

Written: 2025-06-24 09:21:50Updated: 2025-06-24 11:26:46

N. Korean Leader Presides over Key Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly presided over a key party meeting to review the implementation of state policies in the first half of the year and discuss a policy direction for the second half. 

According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the North convened the 12th plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party from Saturday to Monday.
 
The KCNA said the meeting’s aim was to conduct an interim review of the implementation of major state policies for this year, to reaffirm the policy direction for the second half, and to discuss ways to expand and deepen short-, intermediate- and long-term plans for the economy. 

The report said Kim delivered an important speech at the meeting, but did not elaborate further.

The KCNA said Kim’s speech and the decisions adopted at the meeting will be published in intraparty documents, which will be distributed to party organizations at all levels.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >