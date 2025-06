Photo : YONHAP News

The two-day parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok will start Tuesday.The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the National Assembly.It could become the first parliamentary confirmation hearing ever to proceed with no witnesses, as the rival parties failed to reach an agreement on witness selection.The opposition People Power Party(PPP) is calling for Kim to withdraw or for President Lee Jae Myung to retract the nomination, arguing that suspicions over how Kim accumulated his assets remain unresolved and that the verification process is being hampered by a serious lack of submitted materials.The ruling Democratic Party, however, is urging the PPP to stop obstructing state affairs and instead cooperate to confirm Kim and pass the supplementary budget, condemning the PPP’s accusations as “indiscriminate political attacks” on Kim.