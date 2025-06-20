Abductee Family Group Mulls Suspending Leaflet Campaign after Senior Official’s Call

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a group representing families of South Koreans abducted by North Korea said the group is considering halting the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets after receiving a consolatory phone call from a senior government official.Choi Sung-ryong said Tuesday that he received the call from a high-ranking official the previous day and had a positive conversation, adding that as promised, he will discuss the leaflet campaign with the group and announce its decision.Choi said officials in the Lee Jae Myung administration understand the abductee issue better than anyone and have been very supportive in the past, expressing hope that the government will create an opportunity to confirm the fate of the abductees through inter-Korean dialogue.The group attached anti-North Korea leaflets to balloons and launched them near the inter-Korean border on April 27, May 8 and June 2.In line with President Lee’s order to respond firmly to the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets, the government has deployed police units to key border areas to prevent the launches and is reviewing legal revisions to strengthen penalties.