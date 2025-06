Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s tech-laden KOSDAQ has surpassed the 800 mark during trading for the first time in eleven months.As of 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, the secondary KOSDAQ market stood at 800-point-88, up eleven-point-27 points or one-point-44 percent from the previous day.It marks the first time the KOSDAQ has risen above 800 during trading since August 1, 2024.At the same time, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) stood at three-thousand-91-point-16, jumping 76-point-69 points or two-point-54 percent from the previous session.The rise comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire.