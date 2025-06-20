S. Korea Requests Exemption from US Tariffs in First High-Level Talks under Lee Administration

Photo : The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

South Korea has requested exemption from U.S. tariffs in the first high-level tariff negotiations between the two countries since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the country’s chief trade negotiator, Yeo Han-koo, held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Monday local time.During the meeting, the ministry said Yeo reiterated the importance to South Korea of gaining exemption from America’s 25 percent reciprocal tariff and from its item-specific levies on automobiles and steel products.The ministry said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible.Yeo also stressed that the ongoing talks are not only about tariffs but about fostering strategic cooperation between the two countries across various manufacturing industry sectors.In addition, the top trade official conveyed the concerns of South Korean industries regarding recent developments in U.S. export control policy.