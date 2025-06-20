PM Nominee Kim Vows to Become Innovative, Pragmatic, Communicative Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok has pledged to become a prime minister who innovates and communicates.Kim made the pledge Tuesday in opening remarks at his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, stressing that cooperation from rival parties is essential to allow a government that began from scratch without a transition team to quickly place the nation on a stable path.The nominee said South Korea is facing a crisis both at home and abroad, adding that concerns about a crisis worse than the 1997 financial crisis are becoming a reality.Kim reaffirmed his commitment to becoming an innovative, pragmatic, field-oriented and communicative prime minister, pledging to swiftly implement policies that directly affect people’s livelihoods within his first 100 days.Kim also presented four major national policies, which include fostering future industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors and building a foundation for social dialogue.He pledged to devote his full efforts to building a government that listens to the people and takes responsibility.