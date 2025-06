Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, President Lee Jae Myung has said people who make sacrifices to protect the country are not adequately rewarded and a better system is needed to honor them.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said that while establishing peace without fighting is the best security guarantee, it is the powerless who end up fighting on the battlefield when politics fails.The president said the importance of national security cannot be overemphasized, stressing that society has not shown enough appreciation for individuals and groups that have made sacrifices for the good of the community.He then urged officials to seek ways to recognize those sacrifices through initiatives that can be implemented right away.Lee also expressed hope that the war anniversary, which falls Wednesday, will be a chance for the people to express gratitude to those who made sacrifices for the country.