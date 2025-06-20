KOSPI Breaks 3,100 Mark for First Time in 45 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) broke the three-thousand-100 mark during intraday trading on Tuesday for the first time in three years and nine months, as news of an imminent ceasefire in the Middle East allayed investors’ concerns.The main bourse, which opened the day’s trading at three-thousand-61-point-14, up one-point-55 percent from the previous day’s closing, hit three-thousand-100-point-19 as of 12:32 p.m.The KOSPI narrowed gains to trade at three-thousand-95-point-07 as of 2 p.m.The last time the KOSPI surpassed three-thousand-100 during trading was on September 28, 2021.Amid eased anxiety over the Middle East crisis, foreign and institutional investors snapped up net shares of 383-point-four billion won and 199-point-four billion won, or around 281 million and 146 million U.S. dollars, respectively.Individual investors recorded net sales of 538-point-seven billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ opened at 796-point-96, one-point-44 percent higher than at Monday’s closing, surging above 800 for the first time since August 1, 2024.As of 2 p.m., the KOSDAQ stood at 800-point-89, up two-point-05 percent from the previous day’s closing.