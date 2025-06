Photo : YONHAP News

Sookmyung Women’s University has revoked former first lady Kim Keon-hee’s master’s degree after determining that she plagiarized her thesis.The university announced Tuesday that the decision was reached after reviewing a request from the ethics committee under its graduate school of education.Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, obtained the degree on the basis of a 1999 thesis on Paul Klee’s paintings.An investigation was launched in December 2022 after a student organization and some professors raised allegations of plagiarism.Accordingly, Kookmin University also revealed that it has begun the process of revoking Kim’s doctoral degree, since her master’s degree helped her gain admission to its Ph.D. program.