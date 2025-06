Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korean nationals with foreign spouses can now register births without worrying about limits on the length of their children’s names.The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that since revisions to the country’s family registration regulations came into effect Friday, children born to one foreign parent and one South Korean parent can have their names registered without any character limits.Previously, names longer than five characters were only allowed for children registered under the foreign father’s surname and national registry.Now children from multicultural families born in South Korea will no longer face such restrictions, regardless of which parent’s surname they take.The court said that even if a birth has already been registered under the older system, families can submit supplemental documents and have the child’s name updated to match the original foreign version.