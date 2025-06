Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a review of his plan to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan by the end of the year.An official from the presidential office told reporters on Tuesday that the directive was issued during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, in which Lee called for a feasibility study.The relocation was one of Lee’s key campaign pledges, aimed at promoting balanced regional development, but a move by the year’s end would be earlier than initially anticipated.Given the accelerated timeline, the ministry is likely to proceed by securing rental space rather than building a new government complex.The push coincides with the nomination of Busan-native lawmaker Jeon Jae-soo as the new oceans minister.Until Jeon is confirmed, current Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung is expected to oversee preparations, with the ministry set to launch a dedicated relocation task force.