The KBS Gugak Orchestra announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the National Gugak Center and the National Theater of Korea to promote, creatively connect and expand research on Korea’s traditional musical instruments.The three organizations will share data collected by the National Gugak Center’s musical instruments research institute going forward.As part of their cooperative efforts they will also play modernized versions of traditional instruments, demonstrate them and distribute them.The KBS Gugak Orchestra said they also plan to expand the practical use of Korean traditional instrument research to various arts disciplines.