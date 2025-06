Photo : YONHAP News

A hundred and fifty South Korean nationals and their family members have been evacuated from Iran and Israel amid regional tensions.The foreign ministry said Tuesday that 56 people were evacuated from Iran via Turkmenistan.Another 26 were evacuated from Israel via Jordan, while 68 South Koreans and ethnic Koreans were assisted in two separate operations organized with Korean community associations in Israel and Egypt.Rapid response teams were dispatched to Turkmenistan and Jordan to provide support with chartered buses, immigration procedures, accommodations and flight arrangements.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong thanked the governments of Turkmenistan, Jordan and Egypt for their cooperation and solidarity.