Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surged on Tuesday, closing above the three-thousand-100 mark for the first time in three years and nine months, in the wake of news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran which eased investor concerns.The main bourse closed at three-thousand-103-point-64, a gain of 89-point-17 points, or two-point-96 percent, from the previous session.It was the first time the KOSPI ended above three-thousand-100 since September 27, 2021, when it reached three-thousand-133-point-64.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rallied, finishing at 800-point-93, up 16-point-14 points, or two-point-06 percent.This marked the secondary market’s first close above the 800 level since August 1, 2023.