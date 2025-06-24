Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Kim Min-seok Undergoes Confirmation Hearing amid Controversies

Written: 2025-06-24 17:20:34Updated: 2025-06-24 18:36:07

Kim Min-seok Undergoes Confirmation Hearing amid Controversies

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok has pledged at his confirmation hearing to become a prime minister who innovates and communicates. The first of the two-day hearing was dominated by clashes between rival camps over the president’s pick for the nation’s No. 2 post. 
Our Bae Joo-yon has more.

Report: In opening remarks at his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok vowed to become an innovative, pragmatic, field-oriented and communicative prime minister. 

Kim pledged to implement policies that directly affect people’s livelihoods within his first 100 days before presenting four major national policies, including fostering future industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors and building a foundation for social dialogue.

On the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Kim said the alliance is the core axis of South Korean politics and diplomacy.

With regard to President Lee Jae Myung not attending the NATO summit, Kim cautioned it may be excessive to worry that the direction of diplomacy will either be anti-American or pro-China.

Kim stated that due to differences among the U.S. and European countries, the main session involving NATO’s member states was cut down to two-and-a-half hours, meaning there would likely be little opportunity for invited countries, and also noted Japan’s decision not to attend.

Meanwhile, rival political parties clashed over Kim’s decision to withhold information from the National Assembly screening panel on privacy grounds.

Rep. Lee Jong-bae of the main opposition People Power Party, who heads the special committee in charge of personnel hearings, expressed regret that Kim failed to submit more than 73 percent of the requested documents.

The ruling Democratic Party said the main opposition was making excessive demands of Kim and insisting on files that have nothing to do with the vetting process.
Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >