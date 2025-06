Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has invited persons of national merit to the presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae for a luncheon this week.In a notice to the local press on Tuesday, the presidential office said the invitation for the event on Friday has gone out to some 160 people, including persons of national merit, their families, and heads of veterans organizations.The event marking the "Patriots and Veterans Month" will be the first presidential event to be held at Cheong Wa Dae since Lee took office earlier this month.The top office said the luncheon will provide an opportunity to honor the heroes who gave their lives for the country and for the government to pledge its commitment to repay them.Presiding over a Cabinet earlier on Tuesday, the president said people who make sacrifices to protect the country are not adequately rewarded and a better system is needed to honor them.