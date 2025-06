Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution probe team investigating insurrection allegations stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law bid has requested an arrest warrant against him.The team, led by special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, issued a statement to reporters saying it filed for an arrest warrant for Yoon with the Seoul Central District Court on charges of obstruction of special public duty.Cho’s team said the decision came after Yoon had made clear his intent not to comply with future summons as he had failed to respond to police summons to appear for questioning on three occasions.The team said it filed the request after taking into consideration the continuity of the case.The ex-president has defied three summons to appear for police questioning earlier this month.