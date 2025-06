Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains that subsided over the southernmost island of Jeju are now drenching the south and parts of central Korea after a stationary front traveled north.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rainfall will likely further expand across the central region overnight, including the capital Seoul and the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.Up to 60 millimeters of precipitation are forecast for the capital region and the western part of Gangwon Province until Wednesday, up to 40 millimeters in Chungcheong, and up to 50 millimeters in North Gyeongsang.The rain is projected to subside nationwide by Wednesday night, with the exception of Jeju Island.Morning lows on Wednesday will likely range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to stand between 23 to 28 degrees.