Head of Trainee Doctors' Group Announces Plans to Resign amid Protracted Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's trainee doctors’ group announced his intent to step down amid a protracted dispute between the government and doctors over the medical school admissions quota hike and other health care reforms.According to the medical community on Tuesday, Park Dan, interim chief of the Korea Intern Resident Association(KIRA), informed all trainee doctors of his plans to resign, saying while he had done his best during the past year and a half, he had disappointed them.Park expressed hope for a swift end to the current crisis, asking the members to continue to look after the country's medical students.Park, who had been a vocal opponent of the reforms pushed by the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, had faced internal criticism for staying silent following the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung government.Despite Park's call for trainee doctors to continue their collective action, trainee representatives at the Asan Medical Center and the Severance Hospital have announced plans to return to work under a set of conditions.