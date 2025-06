Photo : YONHAP News

A State Department spokesperson has reiterated the U.S. commitment to the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, after the United States launched surprise strikes on key nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend.Tammy Bruce delivered the message Tuesday during a press briefing, when asked whether there is a lesson Pyongyang can learn from the U.S. strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities.The spokesperson declined to speculate on what other countries think or what they should do.Bruce continued that North Korea has its own nuclear program and the U.S. remains committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.She added that if the North Korean nuclear issue can’t be resolved through dialogue, she would not speculate on hypotheticals.