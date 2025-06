Photo : YONHAP News

A court will hold a hearing on Wednesday to decide whether to grant a new detention warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.The Seoul Central District Court’s 34th Criminal Division is set to hold the hearing at 10 a.m. to decide the matter.The hearing was initially set for Monday, but after starting the proceedings the court postponed it to Wednesday.The court said it postponed the hearing after considering various circumstances and the strong protests from Kim’s side over the additional charges added to his case by Cho Eun-suk, the special counsel who is investigating insurrection allegations related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law bid.Kim has been detained since December last year for his alleged role in the martial law incident, but his six-month detention period is set to expire Thursday.