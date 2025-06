Photo : YONHAP News

Parliamentary deliberations on the government’s supplementary budget proposal will begin in earnest Wednesday.Six National Assembly standing committees will hold plenary meetings Wednesday and start preliminary reviews of the budget.Once the government’s budget proposal is submitted to the Assembly, standing committees conduct preliminary reviews in their respective areas, followed by a full review by the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.The budget then requires final approval from the budget committee before it is put to a vote at a plenary parliamentary session.The ruling Democratic Party aims to pass the budget bill by July 4, the final day of the June extraordinary session.