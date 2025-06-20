Menu Content

CNN: Early Intel Assessment Suggests US Strikes on Iran Did Not Destroy Nuclear Sites

Written: 2025-06-25 09:37:52Updated: 2025-06-25 09:56:41

CNN: Early Intel Assessment Suggests US Strikes on Iran Did Not Destroy Nuclear Sites

Photo : AFP / Yonhap News

U.S. intelligence authorities have reportedly assessed that the U.S. strikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program. 

According to CNN on Tuesday, the Defense Intelligence Agency presented the initial assessment, based on a battle damage assessment conducted by the U.S. Central Command in the aftermath of the surprise attacks.

The agency reportedly believes the U.S. strikes only set Iran’s nuclear program back a few months or so. 
  
CNN said that analysis could change as more intelligence becomes available, but the early findings are at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that the strikes completely and totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. 

Two sources familiar with the early assessment reportedly said Iran’s enriched uranium was not destroyed. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that the assessment is flat-out wrong.
