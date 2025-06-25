Yoon’s Legal Team Submits Objection to Special Counsel’s Arrest Warrant Request

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team representing former President Yoon Suk Yeol has submitted an opinion to a court in protest of the special counsel’s request for a warrant to arrest Yoon, calling the move unlawful.Yoon’s legal team submitted the opinion on Wednesday, arguing that the special counsel’s request is an “unlawful act lacking procedural legitimacy” and violates Yoon’s right to defend himself.The submission comes a day after the special prosecution team investigating insurrection allegations against Yoon requested the warrant.Previously, Yoon defied three summonses to appear for police questioning earlier this month.Yoon’s lawyers said Wednesday that the special counsel never issued a single summons to appear for questioning, claiming that requesting an arrest warrant without any basic procedures is unacceptable and violates their client’s human rights.They continued that the special prosecution team and the police are clearly separate investigative bodies and said it is legally unsound for the special counsel to cite police summonses to justify his own request for an arrest warrant.