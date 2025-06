Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has vowed efforts to support those who have made sacrifices to protect the country and ensure they are sufficiently rewarded.The president made the pledge in a social media post on Wednesday, which marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.Lee said building a country where there are no more wars is the proper way to honor their sacrifices and devotion.The president expressed his respect and gratitude for all those who shed blood and sweat to defend the freedom and peace of South Korea, saying the country will never forget them.Lee said true security is about making peace so that fighting is no longer necessary, stressing that winning without a fight is more important than winning a fight.Lee also reaffirmed his commitment to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, emphasizing that peace is closely linked to the economy and the survival of the people.