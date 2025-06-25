Parties Continue to Clash over Missing Documents at Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continued to clash on the second day of the parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, who withheld information from the National Assembly screening panel on privacy grounds.The main opposition People Power Party chastised Kim on Wednesday for having yet to submit requested documents, with Rep. Bae June-young giving him an ultimatum to prove that he is qualified for the role.The party earlier demanded that the nominee submit tax documents related to a gift of 200 million won, or around 147-thousand U.S. dollars, which he claims to have received from his in-laws to help with living expenses.Kim was also asked to verify the claim that he took out loans to pay his forfeiture for breaking the political funding law, and to provide immigration and academic records related to the master’s degree he obtained from Tsinghua University in Beijing.Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won accused the opposition party of intimidating and defaming the nominee without grounds.