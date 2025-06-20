PPP: PM Nominee Falls Short of Public’s Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party says Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok has fallen far short of the public’s standards and failed the people’s test during his parliamentary confirmation hearing.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, party floor leader Song Eon-seog said allegations that Kim’s expenses far exceeded his income were not clarified to a standard that the public would find acceptable.Song said it is incomprehensible that Kim included assistance from his in-laws to help with his living expenses as part of his income, while there was no way to account for the cost of his son’s overseas education, estimated to have exceeded 200 million won, or around 147-thousand U.S. dollars.When asked about the possibility that the ruling Democratic Party could use its parliamentary majority to approve Kim’s confirmation without consent from the opposition, the floor leader said such a move would not sit well with the public.Song added that the answer can be found by recalling the standards the Democratic Party insisted on in previous hearings when it was the opposition party.