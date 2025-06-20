DP Urges PPP to Cooperate in Confirming PM Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has urged the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate in confirming the nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister, emphasizing his ability to lead state affairs in times of crisis.At a DP Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, council member Jeon Hyun-heui accused the PPP of using intimidation tactics to stall the process of appointing a new prime minister, saying Kim addressed most of the concerns with documents and verbal explanations.Another council member, Kim Byung-joo, called for the swift completion of the Cabinet to deal with the crisis in the Middle East.Council member Lee Un-ju expressed regret that the first day of the hearing brought to mind an interrogation by the prosecution, saying the nominee showed he is the right person to serve as prime minister in the midst of a national crisis.While the confirmation of a prime minister nominee requires parliamentary consent, the DP holds a majority in parliament and can push the motion through without cooperation from the PPP.