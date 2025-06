Photo : YONHAP News

The number of babies born in April 2025 showed the highest on-year increase for the month in 34 years, rising eight-point-seven percent from April 2024.According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 20-thousand-717 babies were born in April, one-thousand-658 more than a year earlier, reflecting increases in the number of marriages and the population of women in their 30s.It was also the first time in three years the figure exceeded 20-thousand.Meanwhile, the total number of babies born between January and April this year increased by seven-point-seven percent year-on-year to 85-thousand-739.The total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, rose by zero-point-06 to zero-point-79.The number of deaths in April increased zero-point-eight percent on-year to 28-thousand-785, resulting in a natural population decline of eight-thousand-68 people.